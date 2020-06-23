All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1204 N Longwood St # 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1204 N Longwood St # 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 N Longwood St # 1

1204 North Longwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1204 North Longwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Winchester

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Unit description
Cozy basement apartment in West Baltimore. Newly renovated efficiency style with kitchen and access to backyard. Close to shopping and public transportation. Utilities included with rent.

Features & amenities
?Off-street Parking
?Refrigerator
?Oven/range
?Stove

furnished No
smoking No
deposit $800
Lease terms One year
Date available 09/03/2018 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 N Longwood St # 1 have any available units?
1204 N Longwood St # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 N Longwood St # 1 have?
Some of 1204 N Longwood St # 1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 N Longwood St # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1204 N Longwood St # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 N Longwood St # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1204 N Longwood St # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1204 N Longwood St # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1204 N Longwood St # 1 offers parking.
Does 1204 N Longwood St # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 N Longwood St # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 N Longwood St # 1 have a pool?
No, 1204 N Longwood St # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1204 N Longwood St # 1 have accessible units?
No, 1204 N Longwood St # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 N Longwood St # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 N Longwood St # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland