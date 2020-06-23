1204 N Longwood St # 1

1204 North Longwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21216 Winchester
Unit description Cozy basement apartment in West Baltimore. Newly renovated efficiency style with kitchen and access to backyard. Close to shopping and public transportation. Utilities included with rent.
furnished No smoking No deposit $800 Lease terms One year Date available 09/03/2018 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
