1204 N Longwood St # 1

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Unit description

Cozy basement apartment in West Baltimore. Newly renovated efficiency style with kitchen and access to backyard. Close to shopping and public transportation. Utilities included with rent.



Features & amenities

?Off-street Parking

?Refrigerator

?Oven/range

?Stove



furnished No

smoking No

deposit $800

Lease terms One year

Date available 09/03/2018 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4664926)