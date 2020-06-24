All apartments in Baltimore
1203 COOKSIE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1203 COOKSIE STREET

1203 Cooksie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Cooksie Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have any available units?
1203 COOKSIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1203 COOKSIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1203 COOKSIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 COOKSIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET offer parking?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have a pool?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
