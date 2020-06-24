Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1203 COOKSIE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1203 COOKSIE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1203 COOKSIE STREET
1203 Cooksie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1203 Cooksie Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have any available units?
1203 COOKSIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1203 COOKSIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1203 COOKSIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 COOKSIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET offer parking?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have a pool?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 COOKSIE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 COOKSIE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland