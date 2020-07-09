Rent Calculator
1202 S CLINTON ST S
1202 S CLINTON ST S
1202 South Clinton Street
No Longer Available
Location
1202 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have any available units?
1202 S CLINTON ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1202 S CLINTON ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S CLINTON ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S CLINTON ST S pet-friendly?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1202 S CLINTON ST S offers parking.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have a pool?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have accessible units?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
