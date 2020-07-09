All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

1202 S CLINTON ST S

1202 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have any available units?
1202 S CLINTON ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1202 S CLINTON ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S CLINTON ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S CLINTON ST S pet-friendly?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1202 S CLINTON ST S offers parking.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have a pool?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have accessible units?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 S CLINTON ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 S CLINTON ST S does not have units with air conditioning.

