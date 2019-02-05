All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

1201 N Luzerne Ave

1201 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
range
oven
Sholom has a Market renter for 1100. Move in 4/1. 3 bed, 1 bath. End of group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have any available units?
1201 N Luzerne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have?
Some of 1201 N Luzerne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 N Luzerne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N Luzerne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N Luzerne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave offer parking?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 N Luzerne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have a pool?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

