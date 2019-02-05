Rent Calculator
1201 N Luzerne Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM
1201 N Luzerne Ave
1201 North Luzerne Avenue
·
Location
1201 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
Sholom has a Market renter for 1100. Move in 4/1. 3 bed, 1 bath. End of group.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have any available units?
1201 N Luzerne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have?
Some of 1201 N Luzerne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1201 N Luzerne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N Luzerne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N Luzerne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave offer parking?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 N Luzerne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have a pool?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N Luzerne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 N Luzerne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
