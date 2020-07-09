All apartments in Baltimore
120 West Clement Street
120 West Clement Street

120 West Clement Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 West Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, rowhouse, must see this property
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Monthly rent $2,700 sec dep $2,700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 120 West Clement Street have any available units?
120 West Clement Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 120 West Clement Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 West Clement Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 West Clement Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 West Clement Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 120 West Clement Street offer parking?
No, 120 West Clement Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 West Clement Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 West Clement Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 West Clement Street have a pool?
No, 120 West Clement Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 West Clement Street have accessible units?
No, 120 West Clement Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 West Clement Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 West Clement Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 West Clement Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 West Clement Street does not have units with air conditioning.

