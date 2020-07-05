Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 120 WARREN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
120 WARREN AVENUE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 WARREN AVENUE
120 Warren Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
120 Warren Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 WARREN AVENUE have any available units?
120 WARREN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 120 WARREN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
120 WARREN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 WARREN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 120 WARREN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 120 WARREN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 120 WARREN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 120 WARREN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 WARREN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 WARREN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 120 WARREN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 120 WARREN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 120 WARREN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 WARREN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 WARREN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 WARREN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 WARREN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland