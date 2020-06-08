All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 12 POULTNEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
12 POULTNEY STREET
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

12 POULTNEY STREET

12 Poultney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 Poultney Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 bedroom home with PARKING! This home features wood floors, LR, DR, nice kitchen, rear patio, 2nd floor features two bedrooms and 1 full bath to 2nd floor rear deck. Close to Cross Street Market and Inner Harbor. Enjoy the City Life

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 POULTNEY STREET have any available units?
12 POULTNEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 12 POULTNEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12 POULTNEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 POULTNEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12 POULTNEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 12 POULTNEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12 POULTNEY STREET offers parking.
Does 12 POULTNEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 POULTNEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 POULTNEY STREET have a pool?
No, 12 POULTNEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12 POULTNEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 12 POULTNEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12 POULTNEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 POULTNEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 POULTNEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 POULTNEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland