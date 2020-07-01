Rent Calculator
12 N Kossuth St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 11
12 N Kossuth St
12 North Kossuth Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 North Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must See this AMAZING & Spacious Semi-Detached Home! Newly renovated - EVERYTHING brand new!
(RLNE5490476)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 N Kossuth St have any available units?
12 N Kossuth St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 12 N Kossuth St currently offering any rent specials?
12 N Kossuth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 N Kossuth St pet-friendly?
No, 12 N Kossuth St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 12 N Kossuth St offer parking?
No, 12 N Kossuth St does not offer parking.
Does 12 N Kossuth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 N Kossuth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 N Kossuth St have a pool?
No, 12 N Kossuth St does not have a pool.
Does 12 N Kossuth St have accessible units?
No, 12 N Kossuth St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 N Kossuth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 N Kossuth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 N Kossuth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 N Kossuth St does not have units with air conditioning.
