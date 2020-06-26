All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

12 E MONTGOMERY STREET

12 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
12 E MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
