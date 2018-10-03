Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1166 W HAMBURG STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1166 W HAMBURG STREET
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1166 W HAMBURG STREET
1166 West Hamburg Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1166 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated row home within walking distance to many desired downtown destinations. Granite counters, main level laundry and half bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have any available units?
1166 W HAMBURG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1166 W HAMBURG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1166 W HAMBURG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 W HAMBURG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET offer parking?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have a pool?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have accessible units?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland