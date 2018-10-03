All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1166 W HAMBURG STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1166 W HAMBURG STREET
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

1166 W HAMBURG STREET

1166 West Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1166 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated row home within walking distance to many desired downtown destinations. Granite counters, main level laundry and half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have any available units?
1166 W HAMBURG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1166 W HAMBURG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1166 W HAMBURG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 W HAMBURG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET offer parking?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have a pool?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have accessible units?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 W HAMBURG STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 W HAMBURG STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland