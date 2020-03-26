Rent Calculator
1143 N Mount St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1143 N Mount St
1143 North Mount Street
·
Location
1143 North Mount Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Mount Street - Property Id: 132588
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132588p
Property Id 132588
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5017891)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1143 N Mount St have any available units?
1143 N Mount St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1143 N Mount St currently offering any rent specials?
1143 N Mount St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 N Mount St pet-friendly?
No, 1143 N Mount St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1143 N Mount St offer parking?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not offer parking.
Does 1143 N Mount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 N Mount St have a pool?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have a pool.
Does 1143 N Mount St have accessible units?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 N Mount St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 N Mount St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have units with air conditioning.
