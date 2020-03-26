All apartments in Baltimore
1143 N Mount St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1143 N Mount St

1143 North Mount Street · No Longer Available
Location

1143 North Mount Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Mount Street - Property Id: 132588

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132588p
Property Id 132588

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5017891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 N Mount St have any available units?
1143 N Mount St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1143 N Mount St currently offering any rent specials?
1143 N Mount St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 N Mount St pet-friendly?
No, 1143 N Mount St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1143 N Mount St offer parking?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not offer parking.
Does 1143 N Mount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 N Mount St have a pool?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have a pool.
Does 1143 N Mount St have accessible units?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 N Mount St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 N Mount St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 N Mount St does not have units with air conditioning.
