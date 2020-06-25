All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1137 WARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1137 WARD STREET
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

1137 WARD STREET

1137 Ward Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1137 Ward Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 bath end of row townhome in Washington Village. Minutes to Camden Yards and M & T Bank Stadium. Updated. Central Air Conditioning. Washer & Dryer & More. Also for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 WARD STREET have any available units?
1137 WARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1137 WARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1137 WARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 WARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1137 WARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1137 WARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 WARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1137 WARD STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland