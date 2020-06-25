Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1137 WARD STREET
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1137 WARD STREET
1137 Ward Street
No Longer Available
Location
1137 Ward Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 bath end of row townhome in Washington Village. Minutes to Camden Yards and M & T Bank Stadium. Updated. Central Air Conditioning. Washer & Dryer & More. Also for Sale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1137 WARD STREET have any available units?
1137 WARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1137 WARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1137 WARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 WARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1137 WARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1137 WARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 WARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 WARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 WARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1137 WARD STREET has units with air conditioning.
