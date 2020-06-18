WELCOME HOME! Very nice completely renovated 2 bedroom rowhome. Small, fenced-in backyard. Exposed brick throughout the house, fireplace, central A/C, new carpet throughout, plenty of storage in basement. Email: leasing@themdteam.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have any available units?
1135 Sargeant Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
What amenities does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have?
Some of 1135 Sargeant Street - 1's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Sargeant Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.