1135 Sargeant Street - 1
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:03 AM

1135 Sargeant Street - 1

1135 Sargeant Street · (410) 205-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! Very nice completely renovated 2 bedroom rowhome. Small, fenced-in backyard. Exposed brick throughout the house, fireplace, central A/C, new carpet throughout, plenty of storage in basement. Email: leasing@themdteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have any available units?
1135 Sargeant Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have?
Some of 1135 Sargeant Street - 1's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Sargeant Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Sargeant Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
