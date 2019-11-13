All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

1130 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home in Pigtown/Washington Village New Kitchen, granite, appliances, flooring , paint , heat and air-conditioning, 2 large bedrooms and a new bathroom....Fenced back yard with large concrete patio,2nd floor laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

