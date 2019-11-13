1130 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Great home in Pigtown/Washington Village New Kitchen, granite, appliances, flooring , paint , heat and air-conditioning, 2 large bedrooms and a new bathroom....Fenced back yard with large concrete patio,2nd floor laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
