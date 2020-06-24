All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

113 S CONKLING STREET

113 South Conkling Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained home with many upgrades. Very nice kitchen wood floors, cool accents throughout, half bath on main level, good storage in basement, laundry in basement, and a nice rear yard make this a great value

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

