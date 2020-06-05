All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
113 N Carlton Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

113 N Carlton Street

113 North Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 North Carrollton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Poppleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
******** UPDATED PRICE****** Large end of Group Townhome in 21223! - *******************Discount available for qualified applicants*************

Come check out this large, end of group town home in the 21223 zip code! Many nice details about this house, including:

1.) 4 Bedrooms (lots of space!)
2.) 1.5 Bathrooms
3.) Nice new hardwood floors
4.) Dishwasher, fridge, washer and dryer included
5.) Central air and heat!
6.) Full basement (Not finished) for storage
7.) New, fenced in back yard
8.) Covered back porch

This house is in an area where a lot of development is taking place. Located on a quiet street!

Come see it before its gone! More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5357286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 N Carlton Street have any available units?
113 N Carlton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 N Carlton Street have?
Some of 113 N Carlton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 N Carlton Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 N Carlton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 N Carlton Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 N Carlton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 113 N Carlton Street offer parking?
No, 113 N Carlton Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 N Carlton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 N Carlton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 N Carlton Street have a pool?
No, 113 N Carlton Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 N Carlton Street have accessible units?
No, 113 N Carlton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 N Carlton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 N Carlton Street has units with dishwashers.

