113 N Carlton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

******** UPDATED PRICE****** Large end of Group Townhome in 21223! - *******************Discount available for qualified applicants*************



Come check out this large, end of group town home in the 21223 zip code! Many nice details about this house, including:



1.) 4 Bedrooms (lots of space!)

2.) 1.5 Bathrooms

3.) Nice new hardwood floors

4.) Dishwasher, fridge, washer and dryer included

5.) Central air and heat!

6.) Full basement (Not finished) for storage

7.) New, fenced in back yard

8.) Covered back porch



This house is in an area where a lot of development is taking place. Located on a quiet street!



Come see it before its gone! More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5357286)