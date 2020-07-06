Unit 2nd floor apartment Available 05/09/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Glen Oaks
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Renovated Bathroom -Eat in Kitchen -Only 2 Units in Building -Laundry Room in Basement -Close to Towson University -Close to Public Transit -Close to Mt. Pleasant Golf Course
(RLNE5733228)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment have any available units?
1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment have?
Some of 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment offer parking?
No, 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment have a pool?
No, 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment have accessible units?
No, 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Gleneagle Road 2nd floor apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
