Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

1127 South Hanover Street

1127 South Hanover Street · (443) 203-9225
Location

1127 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 Car Parking Pad behind house. This house is large and right in the middle of all Federal Hill has to offer with Cross Street Market only being a block away. The first floor has a large living room, half bath, kitchen and dining room. The second floor has the Master bedroom with a large walk-in and full bath. In addition to that there is another bedroom, full bath, laundry and a deck off the back bedroom. The third floor has 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. There is a large parking pad that fits 4 cars and the house is also eligible for area 30 parking permits. This is a great house for roommates with the large floor plan and 4 large bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 South Hanover Street have any available units?
1127 South Hanover Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1127 South Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1127 South Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 South Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 1127 South Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1127 South Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 1127 South Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 1127 South Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 South Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 South Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 1127 South Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1127 South Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 1127 South Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 South Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 South Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 South Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 South Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.
