1127 South Hanover Street

4 Car Parking Pad behind house. This house is large and right in the middle of all Federal Hill has to offer with Cross Street Market only being a block away. The first floor has a large living room, half bath, kitchen and dining room. The second floor has the Master bedroom with a large walk-in and full bath. In addition to that there is another bedroom, full bath, laundry and a deck off the back bedroom. The third floor has 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. There is a large parking pad that fits 4 cars and the house is also eligible for area 30 parking permits. This is a great house for roommates with the large floor plan and 4 large bedrooms.