1125 Saint Paul Street 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga

Sunny apartment @ Penn Station/JHMI shuttle - Property Id: 33888



Central Heat & AC, Washer/Dryer combo, hardwood floors, two skylights, garbage disposal, fireplace, granite countertops, gas range stove, dishwasher, his & hers closets, (three total), basement storage, bike rack, cable ready, patio & BBQ grill. Opportunity for gardening, composting.

Top-floor apartment (no neighbors or heavy footsteps above).

Non-smoking building.



5-6 minute walk to JHMI shuttle stops, Penn Station's Amtrak/MARC and Light Rail, 8 minute walk to Bolt Bus stop. One block to Zip Car and one block to yoga studio, restaurants, museums, symphony, opera, arts, history and architecture.



Short term and annual leases available.

Owner/Management pays gas, water, sewer expenses.

Pet(s) considered.

On-site garage parking may be available for rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33888

