Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:35 PM

1125 Saint Paul Street 4

1125 Saint Paul Street · (443) 475-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
Sunny apartment @ Penn Station/JHMI shuttle - Property Id: 33888

Central Heat & AC, Washer/Dryer combo, hardwood floors, two skylights, garbage disposal, fireplace, granite countertops, gas range stove, dishwasher, his & hers closets, (three total), basement storage, bike rack, cable ready, patio & BBQ grill. Opportunity for gardening, composting.
Top-floor apartment (no neighbors or heavy footsteps above).
Non-smoking building.

5-6 minute walk to JHMI shuttle stops, Penn Station's Amtrak/MARC and Light Rail, 8 minute walk to Bolt Bus stop. One block to Zip Car and one block to yoga studio, restaurants, museums, symphony, opera, arts, history and architecture.

Short term and annual leases available.
Owner/Management pays gas, water, sewer expenses.
Pet(s) considered.
On-site garage parking may be available for rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33888
Property Id 33888

(RLNE5865234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 have any available units?
1125 Saint Paul Street 4 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 have?
Some of 1125 Saint Paul Street 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Saint Paul Street 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 offers parking.
Does 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 have a pool?
No, 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 have accessible units?
No, 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Saint Paul Street 4 has units with dishwashers.
