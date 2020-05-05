All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1123 Haverhill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1123 Haverhill Rd
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

1123 Haverhill Rd

1123 Haverhill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1123 Haverhill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex in Violetville

Property highlights:
- Great location. Close to highway and schools
- Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances and new cabinets
- New hardwood flooring
- Fenced in yard
- Spacious bedrooms
- Private parking
- Vouchers welcome

Available today!

(RLNE4771499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have any available units?
1123 Haverhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Haverhill Rd have?
Some of 1123 Haverhill Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Haverhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Haverhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Haverhill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Haverhill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Haverhill Rd offers parking.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have a pool?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland