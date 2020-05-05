Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex in Violetville
Property highlights: - Great location. Close to highway and schools - Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances and new cabinets - New hardwood flooring - Fenced in yard - Spacious bedrooms - Private parking - Vouchers welcome
Available today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have any available units?
1123 Haverhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Haverhill Rd have?
Some of 1123 Haverhill Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Haverhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Haverhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Haverhill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Haverhill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Haverhill Rd offers parking.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have a pool?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Haverhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Haverhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.