Baltimore, MD
1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:56 AM

1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1

1122 North Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1122 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This large house in West Baltimore, features freshly painted rooms. Rent this house for $1,195.00. Section 8 is O.K.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

