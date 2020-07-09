Rent Calculator
1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:56 AM
1 of 4
1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1
1122 North Fulton Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1122 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This large house in West Baltimore, features freshly painted rooms. Rent this house for $1,195.00. Section 8 is O.K.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 North Fulton Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
