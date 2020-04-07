1122 HAMBURG STREET W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Spacious home w hardwood floors, granite kitchen w stainless steel appliances, main level office space with 1/2 bath; custom stairs w sunny skylight lead to 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a deck. Spacious finished basement with half bath. Huge rear yard w locking gate can park 2 cars tandem. Location! within 1 mile to University of MD Hospital Campus, baseball & football stadiums, Federal Hill restaurants, Horseshoe Casino, Carroll Park Golf Course. Easy access to 95, 295, BWI airport, MARC Train. Columbia & Fort Meade easy20-30 minute drive.