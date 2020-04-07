All apartments in Baltimore
1122 HAMBURG STREET W
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:14 AM

1122 HAMBURG STREET W

1122 West Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Spacious home w hardwood floors, granite kitchen w stainless steel appliances, main level office space with 1/2 bath; custom stairs w sunny skylight lead to 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a deck. Spacious finished basement with half bath. Huge rear yard w locking gate can park 2 cars tandem. Location! within 1 mile to University of MD Hospital Campus, baseball & football stadiums, Federal Hill restaurants, Horseshoe Casino, Carroll Park Golf Course. Easy access to 95, 295, BWI airport, MARC Train. Columbia & Fort Meade easy20-30 minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 HAMBURG STREET W have any available units?
1122 HAMBURG STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 HAMBURG STREET W have?
Some of 1122 HAMBURG STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 HAMBURG STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
1122 HAMBURG STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 HAMBURG STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 1122 HAMBURG STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1122 HAMBURG STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 1122 HAMBURG STREET W offers parking.
Does 1122 HAMBURG STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 HAMBURG STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 HAMBURG STREET W have a pool?
No, 1122 HAMBURG STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 1122 HAMBURG STREET W have accessible units?
No, 1122 HAMBURG STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 HAMBURG STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 HAMBURG STREET W has units with dishwashers.
