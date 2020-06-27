Large 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Apartment in Locust Point with Amazing Views of Harbor
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Large Open Floor Plan -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Countertops -1/2 Bath on Main Level -Front End Loaders -Spiral Staircase that Leads to Wet Bar with a Roof Top Deck -Water Included -Free Water Taxi to Canton & Fells Point At The End of The Block
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Hull St Unit 2 have any available units?
1121 Hull St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Hull St Unit 2 have?
Some of 1121 Hull St Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Hull St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Hull St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Hull St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Hull St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Hull St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1121 Hull St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Hull St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Hull St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Hull St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1121 Hull St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Hull St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Hull St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Hull St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Hull St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.