Home
Baltimore, MD
1121 CLEVELAND STREET
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:52 AM
1121 CLEVELAND STREET
1121 Cleveland Street
No Longer Available
1121 Cleveland Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Renovated Rowhome in Washington Village. The property was recently upgraded with hard flooring and new carpet. Located close to the inner harbor, stadiums, downtown and convenient to I-95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
1121 CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1121 CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1121 CLEVELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1121 CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1121 CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
No, 1121 CLEVELAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1121 CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 CLEVELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 1121 CLEVELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1121 CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1121 CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 CLEVELAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 CLEVELAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 CLEVELAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
