1121 CARROLL STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
1121 CARROLL STREET
1121 Carroll Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1121 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NEW LISTING 3 BEDROOMS IN PIGTOWN, EASY STREET PARKING, PATIO IN THE BACK, 2 BEDROOMS ABOVE GRAD, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT, WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE TO CAMDEN YARDS!! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 CARROLL STREET have any available units?
1121 CARROLL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1121 CARROLL STREET have?
Some of 1121 CARROLL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1121 CARROLL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1121 CARROLL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 CARROLL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1121 CARROLL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1121 CARROLL STREET offer parking?
No, 1121 CARROLL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1121 CARROLL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 CARROLL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 CARROLL STREET have a pool?
No, 1121 CARROLL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1121 CARROLL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1121 CARROLL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 CARROLL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 CARROLL STREET has units with dishwashers.
