Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

112 S EXETER STREET

112 South Exeter Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! This gorgeous home is awaiting your finishing touches. This home has too many upgrades to mention. Open layout which is spectacular for entertaining, custom flooring on the main level, gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, and multiple balconies to watch the sunset. Leave the car in the garage while you eat in Little Italy and walk to the movies in Harbor East! Convenient to University of Maryland Medical, Law and Dental Schools. Also convenient to Johns Hopkins Medical campus and Business School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S EXETER STREET have any available units?
112 S EXETER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 S EXETER STREET have?
Some of 112 S EXETER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S EXETER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
112 S EXETER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S EXETER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 112 S EXETER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 112 S EXETER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 112 S EXETER STREET offers parking.
Does 112 S EXETER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 S EXETER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S EXETER STREET have a pool?
No, 112 S EXETER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 112 S EXETER STREET have accessible units?
No, 112 S EXETER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S EXETER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 S EXETER STREET has units with dishwashers.
