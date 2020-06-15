112 S EXETER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! This gorgeous home is awaiting your finishing touches. This home has too many upgrades to mention. Open layout which is spectacular for entertaining, custom flooring on the main level, gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, and multiple balconies to watch the sunset. Leave the car in the garage while you eat in Little Italy and walk to the movies in Harbor East! Convenient to University of Maryland Medical, Law and Dental Schools. Also convenient to Johns Hopkins Medical campus and Business School.