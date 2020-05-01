1115 Hunter St

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Mid-town Belvedere Townhome! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom Mid-town Belvedere townhome with easy access to the Jones Falls Expy and Mt Vernon Arts District! Spacious open living area features wood flooring throughout, exposed brick details, and a separate dining area. Huge gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters, custom tile, breakfast bar, and center island! Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached full bath with spa soaking tub and separate shower enclosure! Bonus features include a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer, plus an attached garage for added convenience!
Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE4039468)