Baltimore, MD
1115 Hunter St
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

1115 Hunter St

1115 Hunter Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Hunter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Mid-town Belvedere Townhome! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom Mid-town Belvedere townhome with easy access to the Jones Falls Expy and Mt Vernon Arts District! Spacious open living area features wood flooring throughout, exposed brick details, and a separate dining area. Huge gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters, custom tile, breakfast bar, and center island! Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached full bath with spa soaking tub and separate shower enclosure! Bonus features include a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer, plus an attached garage for added convenience!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4039468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Hunter St have any available units?
1115 Hunter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Hunter St have?
Some of 1115 Hunter St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Hunter St currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Hunter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Hunter St pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Hunter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1115 Hunter St offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Hunter St offers parking.
Does 1115 Hunter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Hunter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Hunter St have a pool?
No, 1115 Hunter St does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Hunter St have accessible units?
No, 1115 Hunter St does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Hunter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Hunter St does not have units with dishwashers.
