Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1115 Gorsuch Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1115 Gorsuch Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:18 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1115 Gorsuch Avenue
1115 Gorsuch Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1115 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just the cutest 2br townhome ready for move-in! All it needs is your decor!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have any available units?
1115 Gorsuch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1115 Gorsuch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Gorsuch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Gorsuch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue offer parking?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland