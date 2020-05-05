All apartments in Baltimore
1115 Gorsuch Avenue

1115 Gorsuch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just the cutest 2br townhome ready for move-in! All it needs is your decor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have any available units?
1115 Gorsuch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1115 Gorsuch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Gorsuch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Gorsuch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue offer parking?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Gorsuch Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Gorsuch Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
