All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1114 S ROBINSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1114 S ROBINSON STREET
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

1114 S ROBINSON STREET

1114 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1114 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
1114 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1114 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1114 S ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland