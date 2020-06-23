Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1114 S ROBINSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1114 S ROBINSON STREET
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1114 S ROBINSON STREET
1114 South Robinson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1114 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
1114 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1114 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1114 S ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 S ROBINSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 S ROBINSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland