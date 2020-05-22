All apartments in Baltimore
1113 SARGEANT STREET
1113 SARGEANT STREET

Location

1113 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home with new appliances, Hvac,plumbing, bathrooms, kitchen, flooring , finished basement, and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 SARGEANT STREET have any available units?
1113 SARGEANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 SARGEANT STREET have?
Some of 1113 SARGEANT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 SARGEANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1113 SARGEANT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 SARGEANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1113 SARGEANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1113 SARGEANT STREET offer parking?
No, 1113 SARGEANT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1113 SARGEANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 SARGEANT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 SARGEANT STREET have a pool?
No, 1113 SARGEANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1113 SARGEANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1113 SARGEANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 SARGEANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 SARGEANT STREET has units with dishwashers.
