Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 WASHINGTON BLVD

1112 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have any available units?
1112 WASHINGTON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have?
Some of 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1112 WASHINGTON BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD offer parking?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have a pool?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
