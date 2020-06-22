Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1112 WASHINGTON BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1112 WASHINGTON BLVD
1112 Washington Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1112 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have any available units?
1112 WASHINGTON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have?
Some of 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1112 WASHINGTON BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD offer parking?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have a pool?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 WASHINGTON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland