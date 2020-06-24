All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1110 Mc Donogh St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1110 Mc Donogh St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1110 Mc Donogh St.

1110 McDonogh St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1110 McDonogh St, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1110 Mc Donogh St. Available 03/15/19 1110 McDonogh St./2 Bed, 2.5 Bath and Den Townhouse near JHU Medical Campus - Fabulous rehabbed Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Den could also be used as 3rd bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout first floor with open floor concept. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. 2 Master Suites with great closet space and carpet. Large roof top deck with great views of Baltimore. Parking pad in the back of home with privacy fence. The home is close to Eager Park and Starbucks, restaurants. 24/7 security and with in the JHU Lyft program boundaries. Available March 15. $1600 monthly + utilities.

(RLNE4714790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Mc Donogh St. have any available units?
1110 Mc Donogh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Mc Donogh St. have?
Some of 1110 Mc Donogh St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Mc Donogh St. currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Mc Donogh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Mc Donogh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Mc Donogh St. is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Mc Donogh St. offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Mc Donogh St. offers parking.
Does 1110 Mc Donogh St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Mc Donogh St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Mc Donogh St. have a pool?
No, 1110 Mc Donogh St. does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Mc Donogh St. have accessible units?
No, 1110 Mc Donogh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Mc Donogh St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Mc Donogh St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland