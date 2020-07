Amenities

Two blocks from Cross Street Market in Fed Hill. 2 full bedroom & 3 full bathroom. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. The house has a washer/dryer, dishwasher, central a/c, California closets in 2 bedrooms, rooftop deck and brick patio for entertaining. Office or third bedroom potential and full bath in basement. The house is being cleaned the week of December 2nd and ready immediately.