Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator green community parking pool garage tennis court

Rarely available FOR Rent -- 2-3Bedroom Hi-Rise Condominium designed in '70s by renowned architect, Frank Gerhry - a Great Value @$2,600/Month (All Inclusive of Utilities). 1707 Square feet of living space w/3 exposure for maximum sunlight includes Balcony accessed from LR or Bedroom #3(=Den). Multi functional Sunroom faces South & East is used as Den (can be formal DR ). 2 Covered Garage Parking Spaces - 24 Hour staffed Front Desk. Gated Green Community (previously the Roland Park Golf Course) is easily accessible to Downtown & Northern Suburbs - 3 warm weather swimming pools & 3 Tennis Courts. This could be your Urban Nest!