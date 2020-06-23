Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
111 ANN STREET
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
111 ANN STREET
111 North Ann Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
111 North Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
quaint 2 level apartment close to Hopkins and Fell's point night life. Second floor has a den walk thru to a bedroom. Unit has two full baths! Washer Dryer in unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 ANN STREET have any available units?
111 ANN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 111 ANN STREET have?
Some of 111 ANN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 111 ANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111 ANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 ANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 111 ANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 111 ANN STREET offer parking?
No, 111 ANN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 111 ANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 ANN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 ANN STREET have a pool?
No, 111 ANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 111 ANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 111 ANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 111 ANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 ANN STREET has units with dishwashers.
