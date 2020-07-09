All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1108 North Bond Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1108 North Bond Street - 2
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

1108 North Bond Street - 2

1108 North Bond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1108 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Gay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
East Baltimore-Close to Johns Hopkins- this 2BR/1BA freshly painted unit is move in ready.

Professionally Managed by ZBA Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 North Bond Street - 2 have any available units?
1108 North Bond Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1108 North Bond Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1108 North Bond Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 North Bond Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1108 North Bond Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1108 North Bond Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1108 North Bond Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1108 North Bond Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 North Bond Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 North Bond Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1108 North Bond Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1108 North Bond Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1108 North Bond Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 North Bond Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 North Bond Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 North Bond Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 North Bond Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland