/
Baltimore, MD
/
1108 BAYLIS STREET
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

1108 BAYLIS STREET

1108 S Baylis St · No Longer Available
Location

1108 S Baylis St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental with PARKING in CANTON! This lovely home features an open layout, with lots of light, wood floors, open kitchen, rear deck off kitchen w/half bath. Deck goes up to second level deck and then to rooftop deck for partial waterviews of the Harbor and Ft. McHenry. 2nd Floor boasts two bedrooms and 2 full baths, skylight, wood floors, open layout, master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, basement is partially finished with potential for a 3rd bedroom, washer and dryer and unfinished area for storage. Enjoy the CITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 BAYLIS STREET have any available units?
1108 BAYLIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 BAYLIS STREET have?
Some of 1108 BAYLIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 BAYLIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1108 BAYLIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 BAYLIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1108 BAYLIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1108 BAYLIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1108 BAYLIS STREET offers parking.
Does 1108 BAYLIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 BAYLIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 BAYLIS STREET have a pool?
No, 1108 BAYLIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1108 BAYLIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1108 BAYLIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 BAYLIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 BAYLIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
