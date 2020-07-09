Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
1107 N. Monroe St.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1107 N. Monroe St.
1107 North Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1107 North Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms, finished basement as the 5th room or family room. central heat, hardwood floors, water bill is included in monthly rent. pet friendly,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1107 N. Monroe St. have any available units?
1107 N. Monroe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1107 N. Monroe St. currently offering any rent specials?
1107 N. Monroe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 N. Monroe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 N. Monroe St. is pet friendly.
Does 1107 N. Monroe St. offer parking?
No, 1107 N. Monroe St. does not offer parking.
Does 1107 N. Monroe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 N. Monroe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 N. Monroe St. have a pool?
No, 1107 N. Monroe St. does not have a pool.
Does 1107 N. Monroe St. have accessible units?
No, 1107 N. Monroe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 N. Monroe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 N. Monroe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 N. Monroe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 N. Monroe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
