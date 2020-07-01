Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1103 Sargeant Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1103 Sargeant Street
1103 Sargeant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1103 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Recently renovated nice, 2 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home, original hardwood flooring, brand-new carpet, dishwasher, stove and fridge,Central heat, Washer and Dryer, backyard
(RLNE5386910)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1103 Sargeant Street have any available units?
1103 Sargeant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1103 Sargeant Street have?
Some of 1103 Sargeant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1103 Sargeant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Sargeant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Sargeant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Sargeant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1103 Sargeant Street offer parking?
No, 1103 Sargeant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Sargeant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Sargeant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Sargeant Street have a pool?
No, 1103 Sargeant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Sargeant Street have accessible units?
No, 1103 Sargeant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Sargeant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Sargeant Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
