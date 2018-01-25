Great location close to Penn station in heart of arts and cultural district. Near shopping, dining, higher ed and arts institutions. This is a spacious/over size 2 Bedroom 2 bath .The property has handicap ramp .24 hour security
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have any available units?
1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 is not currently offering any rent specials.