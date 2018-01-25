All apartments in Baltimore
1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105

1101 Maryland Highway 2 · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Maryland Highway 2, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Great location close to Penn station in heart of arts and cultural district. Near shopping, dining, higher ed and arts institutions. This is a spacious/over size 2 Bedroom 2 bath .The property has handicap ramp .24 hour security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have any available units?
1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 pet-friendly?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 offer parking?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 offers parking.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have a pool?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have accessible units?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 has accessible units.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL ST #1105 does not have units with air conditioning.
