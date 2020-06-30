All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1

1100 Gleneagle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 Gleneagle Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Glen Oaks

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Renovated Bathroom
-Eat in Kitchen
-Only 2 Units in Building
-Laundry Room in Basement
-Close to Towson University
-Close to Public Transit
-Close to Mt. Pleasant Golf Course

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 have any available units?
1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 have?
Some of 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Gleneagle Rd Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland