GREAT LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, BARS, CROSS ST MARKET, FED HILL, INNER HARBOR. 2 BED 2 BATH END UNIT ROWHOME. NEW FLOORING, NEW APPLIANCES, RENOVATED KITCHEN, EXPOSED BRICK, RECENT PAINT. MOVE IN READY. EASY TO SHOW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 BATTERY AVENUE have any available units?
1100 BATTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1100 BATTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 BATTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.