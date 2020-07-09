110 W Saratoga St Apt 5

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom apartment in Downtown Baltimore with rear parking pad! The spacious, open living area provides plenty of natural light, wood flooring and sliders to your own private balcony, perfect for relaxing! The fully- equipped kitchen features stainless appliances, and pendant lighting over breakfast bar. Just down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms with plush carpet, and a shared hall bath with jetted soaking tub. Washer/dryer in unit for added convenience.
Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com
