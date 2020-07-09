All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

110 W Saratoga St Apt 5

110 West Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 West Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom apartment in Downtown Baltimore with rear parking pad! The spacious, open living area provides plenty of natural light, wood flooring and sliders to your own private balcony, perfect for relaxing! The fully- equipped kitchen features stainless appliances, and pendant lighting over breakfast bar. Just down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms with plush carpet, and a shared hall bath with jetted soaking tub. Washer/dryer in unit for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5202190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 have any available units?
110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 have?
Some of 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 W Saratoga St Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.

