110 W Saratoga St Apt 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom apartment in Downtown Baltimore with rear parking pad! The spacious, open living area provides plenty of natural light, wood flooring and sliders to your own private balcony, perfect for relaxing! The fully- equipped kitchen features stainless appliances, and pendant lighting over breakfast bar. Just down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms with plush carpet, and a shared hall bath with jetted soaking tub. Washer/dryer in unit for added convenience.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5202190)