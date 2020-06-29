Rent Calculator
110 N HAVEN STREET
110 N HAVEN STREET
110 North Haven Street
·
Location
110 North Haven Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient Location! 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom Rental in 21224! Spacious Main Floor Level, Huge Bedrooms on Upper with Rear Balcony, Unfinished Basement Perfect for Storage! Contact Us Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 N HAVEN STREET have any available units?
110 N HAVEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 110 N HAVEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
110 N HAVEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N HAVEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 110 N HAVEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 110 N HAVEN STREET offer parking?
No, 110 N HAVEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 110 N HAVEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 N HAVEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N HAVEN STREET have a pool?
No, 110 N HAVEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 110 N HAVEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 110 N HAVEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N HAVEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 N HAVEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 N HAVEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 N HAVEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
