11 CROSS KEYS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Best use of space you will see in a one Bed Room flat, with carport parking just under. Kitchen was recently renovated, offering stone tops, beautiful cabinets and appliances. There's also a heated floor in the kitchen and lots of storage cabinets. Parquet floors over concrete offer great privacy. Attached photos tell a nice story, but this home has great light, afternoon sunshine, vibrant color and wide open living space. Bedroom and full bath on the other side of the apartment offers good separation. Gas furnace was just replaced. Of course there is Central A/C . The water and hot water are included in the rent, and so is the parking. If the pool opens this year, it's also included. Guard house entrance off Falls Road with only one way in and one way out of the complex. One cat is OK, with $350. pet deposit.