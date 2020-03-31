All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:37 PM

11 CROSS KEYS ROAD

11 Cross Keys Road · (410) 327-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 11C · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Best use of space you will see in a one Bed Room flat, with carport parking just under. Kitchen was recently renovated, offering stone tops, beautiful cabinets and appliances. There's also a heated floor in the kitchen and lots of storage cabinets. Parquet floors over concrete offer great privacy. Attached photos tell a nice story, but this home has great light, afternoon sunshine, vibrant color and wide open living space. Bedroom and full bath on the other side of the apartment offers good separation. Gas furnace was just replaced. Of course there is Central A/C . The water and hot water are included in the rent, and so is the parking. If the pool opens this year, it's also included. Guard house entrance off Falls Road with only one way in and one way out of the complex. One cat is OK, with $350. pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD have any available units?
11 CROSS KEYS ROAD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD have?
Some of 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11 CROSS KEYS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD has a pool.
Does 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 CROSS KEYS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
