Baltimore, MD
107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 5
107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor
107 South Kossuth Street
No Longer Available
107 South Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Irvington: 1 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with front porch. Featuring fresh paint and brand new wall to wall carpet. Close to shopping and transportation
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have any available units?
107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have?
Some of 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
