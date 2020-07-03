All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor

107 South Kossuth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 South Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Irvington: 1 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with front porch. Featuring fresh paint and brand new wall to wall carpet. Close to shopping and transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have any available units?
107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have?
Some of 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 S. Kossuth Street, 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland