All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
106 W MONTGOMERY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
106 W MONTGOMERY STREET
106 West Montgomery Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
106 West Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautiful 2 bedrooms , 2 bath townhouse in the heart of Federal Hill. Courtyard, balcony, and walking distance to all the amenities of Federal Hill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
106 W MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
106 W MONTGOMERY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 W MONTGOMERY STREET has units with dishwashers.
