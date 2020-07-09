Rent Calculator
106 S Monastery Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 1
106 S Monastery Ave
106 South Monastery Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
106 South Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled home, 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Text at 407-535-6765 to request pictures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have any available units?
106 S Monastery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 106 S Monastery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Monastery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Monastery Ave pet-friendly?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave offer parking?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have a pool?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
