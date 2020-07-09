All apartments in Baltimore
106 S Monastery Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

106 S Monastery Ave

106 South Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

106 South Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled home, 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Text at 407-535-6765 to request pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 S Monastery Ave have any available units?
106 S Monastery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 106 S Monastery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Monastery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Monastery Ave pet-friendly?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave offer parking?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have a pool?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S Monastery Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 S Monastery Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

