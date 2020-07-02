Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:21 AM
1 of 7
105 S Carey St
105 South Carey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
105 S Carey - Property Id: 169391
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169391
Property Id 169391
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5613785)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 S Carey St have any available units?
105 S Carey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 105 S Carey St have?
Some of 105 S Carey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 S Carey St currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Carey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Carey St pet-friendly?
No, 105 S Carey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 105 S Carey St offer parking?
No, 105 S Carey St does not offer parking.
Does 105 S Carey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 S Carey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Carey St have a pool?
No, 105 S Carey St does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Carey St have accessible units?
No, 105 S Carey St does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Carey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 S Carey St has units with dishwashers.
