Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

105 S Carey St

105 South Carey Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
105 S Carey - Property Id: 169391

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169391
Property Id 169391

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5613785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S Carey St have any available units?
105 S Carey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 S Carey St have?
Some of 105 S Carey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S Carey St currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Carey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Carey St pet-friendly?
No, 105 S Carey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 105 S Carey St offer parking?
No, 105 S Carey St does not offer parking.
Does 105 S Carey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 S Carey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Carey St have a pool?
No, 105 S Carey St does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Carey St have accessible units?
No, 105 S Carey St does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Carey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 S Carey St has units with dishwashers.

