104 North Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Place
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful property in sought after community. Recently renovated and in excellent condition. Custom kitchen! Wood floors throughout the main level. Carpeted upper and lower level. Finished lower level great for entertaining. Large rear yard *parking pad*!!??
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 N MONTFORD AVENUE have any available units?
104 N MONTFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 N MONTFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 104 N MONTFORD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 N MONTFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
104 N MONTFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.